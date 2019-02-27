G-G Commends Custodes

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has lauded Custodes across the island for their dedicated representation of residents at the parish level.

He said that as the Governor-General’s representative at the local level, Custodes have been diligent in carrying out the various functions with which they are charged.

“I am blessed to have such a group of Custodes. You appreciate the dignity of this office (of the Governor-General) as well as your own roles. Your annual reports tell me the kind of work that you do in your respective parishes. I encourage you to continue the good work,” he said.

The Governor-General was addressing the annual Custodes luncheon at King’s House on Tuesday (February 26).

He gave special commendation to Custos of Manchester, Sally Porteous, who has retired, but has agreed, at his request, to serve until a successor is sworn into office.

The Governor General said that Mrs. Porteous has carried out her work with “enthusiasm, commitment, integrity, and hard work.”

He urged the Custodes to remain strong and effective leaders, and continue to provide direction, motivation, inspiration and guidance.

“Lead by example, recognise success and empower others… search for talents in the parishes and encourage persons to achieve their goals,” he added.

Custodes are appointed by the Governor-General acting on the advice of the Prime Minister. In addition to being the Governor-General’s representative within the parishes, Custodes serve as the Chief Magistrate and are charged to prepare a roster of Justices of the Peace (JPs), so that there are sufficient JPs at each meeting of the Petty Sessions Court, and in the various districts to carry out the work of the office.