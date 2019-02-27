Cabinet Approves Increase for Pensioners

Cabinet has given approval for increases to be granted to government pensioners.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said details will be provided in the 2019/20 Budget Debate by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

Senator Reid was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, held at the Office of the Prime Minister on February 27.

The Minister also informed that Cabinet has agreed to the award of a contract by direct contracting methodology, for the supply of: 980 couplings, 1,480 flanged adapters, and 58 end caps, to the National Water Commission (NWC).

“The contract, in the sum of €429,916.92, was awarded to Georg Fischer Waga NV,” he noted.

Senator Reid said Cabinet also approved the publication of ‘A Citizen’s Guide to the 2019/2020 Budget’.

“This is an innovation to present the Budget in simple non-technical terms for the benefit of the Jamaican people,” the Minister explained.