Healthcare Workers Heroes in Covid-19 Response – Dr. Tufton

Story Highlights
- Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has hailed the country’s healthcare workers for their sacrifices in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Along with healthcare workers, media practitioners, who provided outstanding coverage during the pandemic and donors who aided the sector, were also awarded.
- Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, in her address commended the healthcare workers for their “courage, selflessness and dedication.”
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has hailed the country’s healthcare workers for their sacrifices in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have been the heroes of the COVID – 19 response. Many of you made significant sacrifices at significant risks to yourselves – absenteeism from your homes and families and mental health challenges because of fatigue and stress,” he noted.
“You did it, first and foremost, not because you had all the amenities and the best salary in the world, but because you have a passion for service and you understand the importance of the role played in protecting a population. That is an amazing feature of healthcare in Jamaica,” he added.
Dr. Tufton was addressing the Western Regional Health Authority’s (WRHA) COVID-19 Recognition Gala, which was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (July 28).
Along with healthcare workers, media practitioners, who provided outstanding coverage during the pandemic and donors who aided the sector, were also awarded.
The event was part of activities for Healthcare Worker’s Appreciation Month in July.
Dr. Tufton said that the observance provided “a time and a space to focus, to really make the extra effort as a country, as a people, to say how much we appreciate the work that you have been doing.”
Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, in her address commended the healthcare workers for their “courage, selflessness and dedication.”
“You were there when it was most needed and I am very pleased that here in Jamaica, your courage has been noted, and we all celebrate you [and] your dedication to health,” she said.