Danielle Mayne Is 2022 Gospel Star

Danielle Mayne has won the 2022 Jamaica Gospel Star competition walking away with the top prize of $1 million, as well as the opportunity to record a single and shoot a music video.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, presented the winner’s cheque and trophy, at the grand finals of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC)-organised competition, which was aired on television and streamed on social media on Saturday (July 30).

Ms. Mayne’s entry ‘A Little More Jesus’ received the most points from the judges during their final assessment of the group of top five all-female finalists vying for the title and also garnered the most public votes.

First runner-up was Chantal Smalling, who copped $500,000 for her entry ‘After A While’, with Regina Campbell’s ‘Come Mek Wi Praise Him’ landing the second runner-up prize of $250,000.

Ms. Mayne and Ms. Smalling were jointly chosen by their peers for the Spirit of Praise Award, presented to the entrant(s) deemed by the finalists to have been supportive throughout the competition.

All five ladies also received $10,000 each from the Kevin Downswell Foundation for making the competition’s final cut.

The evening’s proceedings featured guest performances by 2021 Gospel Star winner, Erica Lumsden and recording artiste, Petra-Kaye.

All three judges provided positive feedback about the finalists and this year’s competition.

Gospel minister, singer/songwriter and vocal coach, Alicia Taylor, said the contest “has been really good”, adding “I think there [were] some great voices [with] beautiful ranges.”

Gospel minister, songwriter and voice lecturer at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA), Trevelle Clarke-Whyne, said she was “truly proud of the contestants.”

“I believe everybody has shown some improvement over the period of [the competition], and I’m just looking to see where their journey will take them,” she said.

Broadcaster, Nadine Blair, for her part, said that the competition was an “absolutely beautiful journey”, while commending the JCDC on its organisation of the event.

The Jamaica Gospel Star Competition is one of several activities to commemorate the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations are being held under the theme: ‘Reigniting A Nation for Greatness’.