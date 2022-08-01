Use Jamaica 60 To Recommit to Nation-Building – Mayor Williams

Story Highlights
- Jamaicans are being urged to use the celebration of the nation’s 60th year of independence to recommit to working together for the good of the country.
- Mayor Williams noted that the country’s emancipation and independence did not come easy and must not be taken for granted.
- “Let us continue to forge a future where no one is disadvantaged, disheartened or disenfranchised,” the Governor-General’s message said.
Jamaicans are being urged to use the celebration of the nation’s 60th year of independence to recommit to working together for the good of the country.
Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams, made the call as he addressed the parish’s Emancipation/Independence Church Service at Burchell Memorial Baptist Church in the second city on Sunday (July 31).
He said that Jamaicans must renounce ongoing conflicts and instead, work in unison to ensure that the country becomes the place of choice to “live, work, raise families and do business.”
“I remain convinced that as a people, we have the capacity to refuel our passion in moving Jamaica into the next level of productivity and prosperity,” said Mr. Williams.
“So let us use this independence celebration to refocus, recommit and redouble our efforts in building a just, prosperous and equal country,” he added.
“Recommit to the process of nation-building, recommit to the rebuilding of good family values and recommit to showing respect to our national symbols, leaders and each other,” he said further.
Mayor Williams noted that the country’s emancipation and independence did not come easy and must not be taken for granted.
He said that while there have been challenges, the country has experienced many and varied successes to firmly establish itself as a world leader.
He urged Jamaicans to “walk proudly into celebrating this Diamond Jubilee [because] as a nation we are 60 and proud.”
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in a message read by Justice of the Peace, Lorna Cohall, said the celebration of 60 years of independence provides the opportunity for persons to reflect and rededicate themselves to the process of nationhood.
“Let us continue to forge a future where no one is disadvantaged, disheartened or disenfranchised,” the Governor-General’s message said.