Fundraising Initiative Launched to Expand UHWI Burn Unit

To effectively treat burn victims in the country, a fundraising initiative has been launched to revamp and expand the burn unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) into a fit-for-purpose facility.

The initiative was launched by the State’s oil refinery, Petrojam Limited, at a ceremony held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Tuesday (July 25).

Approximately $260 million is proposed to complete expansion of the unit.

Victims of severe burns often seek assistance overseas to receive treatment and donations from the public to offset the heavy fees associated with their medical care.

During the ceremony, Petrojam pledged $10 million per year to the project, followed by West Indies Petroleum, which pledged 50 per cent of Petrojam’s donation per year.

The execution of the project will be spearheaded by a Steering Committee, which includes stakeholders from the UHWI and Petrojam.

The committee is expected to meet once monthly.

Three subcommittees will also be established to focus on marketing and public relations, medical care and construction development.

The existing facility will be increased from 870 square feet to approximately 4,400 square feet.

Each patient room will house its own bathroom.

Other works include improving ventilation and building outpatient and scar management care areas.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his remarks said the Ministry endorses the initiative because it aligns with the Government’s plan to expand the UHWI.

“This year we expect to re-route the ring road. That is going through the procurement process [with] about $500 million committed. Next year, we’re going through a procurement process to add a brand-new and equipped six-storey tower, which will see significant additional capacity in terms of operating theatre space and so on,” he noted.

He further added that improving the burn unit will help the UHWI to provide capacity-building training in Jamaica and the region, because “Jamaica is always seen as a regional hub for advanced medical care”.

“A lot of people come here for care. Some of the smaller islands don’t have the capacity and they have to fly to Miami or some other place, and it’s far more expensive. We can, by adding this unit, provide additional support to our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean region,” the Minister said.

For his part, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, also welcomed the expansion and noted that he will advocate for the project to be completed in the shortest possible time.

“There’s no country that can prosper without good facilities… . We’ve seen what the costs have been just to get into a facility overseas when we should be able to treat them here,” he said.

Meanwhile, incoming General Manager of Petrojam, Telroy Morgan, said the initiative “aligns directly with our corporate social responsibility programme, with health as one of its key pillars”.

“I want to highlight that safety is our number-one priority. The well-being of our staff, our contractors, and visitors is of utmost importance, and we spare no effort in implementing the necessary systems [and] programmes to ensure that safety is priority,” he said.

Members of the private and public sectors are encouraged to contact the UHWI or Petrojam to donate to the project.