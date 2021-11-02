Frontier’s Direct Flight To MoBay A Signal Of Confidence In Jamaica – Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, says Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, on Monday (November 1) is a show of confidence in the country’s management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is important for us to welcome these flights because it also signifies a confidence in us (Jamaica) given that we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic [but] of course, we are managing the situation and our people are getting vaccinated,” he said.

Mr. Vernon said that increasing the number of flights into Montego Bay and Jamaica, by extension, sends the message that Jamaica is safe for travel.

“It is saying to the other countries that we are safe here in Jamaica and you can send your tourists here. You can send them for leisure, you can come and feel safe, and enjoy themselves, especially in the resilient corridor,” he added.

Mr. Vernon noted that new flights also mean new business for Montego Bay, particularly when the direct flight is coming out of Atlanta, which is “the sister city that we have shared such a close relationship with for many years”.

He pointed out that this new Frontier Airlines flight route opens the door for more support from the diaspora.

“If we are having nonstop flights, it means we can travel freely, and business can be transacted at a faster pace.

“This means good things for Montego Bay and good things for Jamaica, because we are, indeed, in the tourist capital and have to ensure that we put all the necessary things in place. So, persons returning to Jamaica, whether you are in the diaspora or just visiting from Atlanta, you can feel safe, welcomed, and confident in the destination,” Mr. Vernon added.

The two and one half-hour direct flight touched down at 8:39 a.m. with 49 passengers on board, including crew members.

First Officer, Joshua Michael Nance, said it was a “wonderful experience” flying to Jamaica for the first time and is looking forward to taking passengers on repeated trips to the island.

“We came over a couple of neighbourhoods and the beautiful, crystal blue water for a nice touchdown,” he noted.