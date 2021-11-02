Cane River Road To Be Repaired

Repairs are to be undertaken on the Cane River Road in St. Andrew East Rural, says Member of Parliament for the area, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness.

“I will say to the residents, I’ve started to look at the Cane River Road and you are actually on the list for repairs in the Budget this year… so look out; we are coming,” she said.

She noted that in addition to the renovations “we’re also advocating for some river training funds and retaining walls for [the] Cane River [community]”.

Mrs. Holness was addressing the official opening of the Gordon Town main road on Friday (October 29).

She said that work on the Cane River Road was delayed to address the major breakaway along the Gordon Town main road, which was due to heavy rains associated with tropical storms Zeta and Eta and in October and November of last year.

“Gordon Town was important because of the number of persons who traverse the route. The assessment was done, not based on politics or who is rich or poor [but] based on the [volume] of traffic that needs to use the route,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Holness told residents that she is also advocating for funds through the SERVE Jamaica Programme, to begin works in Craig Hill.

She said that the National Works Agency (NWA) estimates that it would cost approximately $3.2 billion to fix all the areas that need repair across the constituency.