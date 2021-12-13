Fourth Quarter Tax Payments due December 15

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that their 4th quarter Estimated Corporate Income Tax and Self-employed Statutory Payments are due on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

These include:

Estimated Corporate Income Tax (4 th quarter)

Self Employed Statutory Payments (4 th quarter)

Stamp Duty (4 th quarter)

Trade Licence

Withholding Tax

Additionally, employer’s monthly Statutory Payroll Deductions (S01) for the month of November are due on December 14.

Business persons are reminded that they have several payment options at their fingertips, these include via TAJ’s tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00, using the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

In addition to the various online options now available, persons are being reminded that tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 Tax Offices.

With the heightened COVID 19 response, customers are urged to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their masks, observe the physical distancing requirement of 6 feet, sanitize, and to also bear in mind that we will be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as the rotation of staff will continue.

Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an Employment Tax Credit by paying their S01 on time. Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties.



For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.