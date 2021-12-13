  • JIS News
    Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, December 12, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 13, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

     

    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 37 91,802
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 18 52,240
    Males 19 39,559
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 3 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 1 4,937
    Hanover 1 2,995
    KSA 3 22,651
    Manchester 0 5,980
    Portland 1 2,522
    St. Ann 8 6,854
    St. Catherine 5 17,196
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,196
    St. James 8 8,954
    St. Mary 2 3,040
    St. Thomas 2 3,955
    Trelawny 1 3,361
    Westmoreland 4 5,161
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 35 2 0 37
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,956 6,922 3,924 91,802
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 454 All negatives are included in PCR tests 35 489
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 393,997 197,816 591,813
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 489 2 35 526
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 474,953 6,922 201,740 683,615
    Positivity Rate[1] 7.5%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 3 2,428
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 40 63,491
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks   488
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 16,333  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised 98  
    Patients Moderately Ill 21  
    Patients Severely Ill 10  
    Patients Critically Ill 6  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,155
    Imported 0 1,356
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,407
    Under Investigation 37 82,648
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    DEATHS

    1. A 71-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
    2. A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
    3. A 78-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.

    The deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12, 2021.

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

