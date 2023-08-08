Forty-Five of 100 Public Health Centres Already Adopted by Gov’t Stakeholder Partners

Stakeholder partners have so far adopted 45 of the 100 public health centres being targeted by the Government under this arrangement.

The latest is the Halse Hall Health Centre in Clarendon, which has been adopted by the United States (US)-based Atlanta-Jamaica Association (AJA).

The partnership, being facilitated under the Government’s Adopt-A-Clinic Initiative, was formally announced by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a ceremony at the facility on Friday (August 4).

The AJA will sponsor the centre to the tune of $3 million over the next three years. The first tranche of $1 million will be used to purchase examination tables, undertake minor repairs, and acquire an autoclave, among other activities.

Dr. Tufton thanked the AJA for its gesture, noting that the adoption process brings together resources in cash, kind or personnel to strengthen the partnership between communities and facilities, thereby promoting better health and wellbeing.

He also encouraged the AJA’s members to participate in broader community activities in Halse Hall.

Meanwhile, AJA representative, Althea Fatuga, a native of Halse Hall who resides in the US State of Georgia and who attended the ceremony, said the organisation’s members, who are from Clarendon, wanted to be more involved in the community.

She said when they heard about the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative, the members deemed it a good idea to participate.

“We are from all over the parish and still have family here. So someone could come by and check on the work or get answers to any questions we have. Initially we raised US$6,000. We are now getting back into fund-raising mode and with the launch, it will reignite our passion. We are here and we see the need,” Mrs. Fatuga said.

Jamaicans in the Diaspora can sponsor a health centre under the Adopt-A-Clinic programme, which enables them to enhance the chosen facilities’ service delivery and capacity to reach a wider cross-section of the society.

Their support, which is suggested at $1 million annually, will assist with infrastructure repairs and maintenance, and purchasing clinical and office equipment.