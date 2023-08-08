Agriculture Ministry Boosting Partnership with Agro Investment Corporation

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will be boosting its partnership with the Agro Investment Corporation (AIC) to engage more of Jamaica’s farmers while providing them with resources and expertise to maximise their yields and profits.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, during the official opening ceremony for the 69th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show at Denbigh in Clarendon on Saturday (August 5).

“I want more of our farmers to engage the Agro Investment Corporation so that we can see more positive investment in agriculture. We are going to go on the road with the AIC to ensure that we are working with our farmers to have their business plans [and] to do their financials so that they are approaching agriculture from a business perspective, knowing the returns they need to maximise their profits,” he said.

Mr. Green said the Ministry will be organising an investment fair during fiscal year 2023/24 that targets large agricultural corporations from around the world.

“We are going to… invite them to come to Jamaica [and provide them with]… investment-ready proposals… so that we can drive investment in agriculture,” he indicated.

The Minister said similar strategies, as undertaken in other sectors, will be utilised.

“We have gone across the world and we have driven investment in tourism [and] we have driven investment in BPOs (Business Process Outsourcing). We are going to drive investment in agriculture so that we can treat with our food security, agro business development and some of the other things under the face of food strategy,” Mr. Green explained.

He advised that the Ministry will be focusing on the four strategic pillars dubbed as the new ‘FACE’ of food.

FACE is the acronym for Food Security, Agribusiness Development, Climate Smart Technologies and Export Expansion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green commended the nation’s farmers for their resilience.

“The farmers had to work exceptionally hard to be at this [year’s] Denbigh [show] because they have faced conditions that they haven’t faced in decades. This is one of our most serious droughts… [and] the temperatures for this summer are the highest… in the world that we have seen. So when you go in and you see the displays, it is not just a display for Denbigh, it is blood, sweat and tears,” he emphasised.

Mr. Green said the 69th staging of Jamaica’s premier agricultural exposition showcases a remarkable display of innovation and forward thinking within the realm of the sector.

“The event provides us with a glimpse into the evolving landscape of agricultural practices, where cutting-edge techniques and visionary approaches are on full display,” the Minister added.