Foreign Affairs Ministry Engages Key Stakeholders

Key stakeholders from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Government have been briefed on plans and preparations for the upcoming Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference.
Representatives at the stakeholders briefing held yesterday (April 20) in the Kingston Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, downtown Kingston, identified areas in which they can support the Conference.
The ninth staging of the biennial Conference, to be convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, will take place from June 14 to 16, under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.
The event, which was rescheduled from 2021 due to the realities of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its stakeholders, has been positioned as a signature event to mark Jamaica 60 celebrations. This year, Jamaica is celebrating its 60th anniversary of Independence.
Speaking at the meeting, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, said the input of stakeholders is critical to the staging of a “vibrant, purposeful and impactful Conference that is fully aligned to the Government’s priority thrust”.
“We look forward to your constructive dialogue, valuable input and feedback, which will greatly assist us in the framing of the programme and content of the Conference,” he said.
The State Minister, who is responsible for diaspora affairs, said that strengthening the diaspora engagement is important to the overall sustainable economic and social development of Jamaica.
“We are all well aware of the value of our diaspora, not only in terms of remittances, which has buttressed income levels and consumption, but far more through their human, social and cultural capital, including knowledge and skills transfers,” he said.
He noted that the Jamaican diaspora is one of the country’s best assets.
“They represent a repository of boundless ingenuity and creativity. Our diasporans have been trailblazers in various fields and have not only assisted in raising Jamaica’s profile internationally, but have positively contributed to the development of Jamaica and the country in which they live. They represent brand Jamaica,” he added.