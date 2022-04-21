Children’s Voices Must Be Heard – Blaine

The theme for Child Month 2022, ‘Listen Up! Children’s Voices Matter’, is being described as a catalyst for change, by Convenor, Hear the Children’s Cry, Betty-Ann Blaine.

Mrs. Blaine was giving the keynote address at the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) official launch of Child Month, yesterday, April 20, at the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ). May is observed as Child Month annually.

“We agree that children have a right to a voice; however, it is not an easy thing in a culture that still believes that children must be seen and not heard,” she said. According to

Mrs. Blaine, “when we listen to children and give them a voice, we are ensuring and enhancing their academic potential and growth; fuelling their critical thinking skills and propelling them along a path of personal and professional success”.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), Kaysia Kerr, who brought greetings on behalf of the Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said that as a society, “we must recognise and appreciate the fact that children’s perspectives matter and that they should not relegate them to the sidelines of discussions about matters that affect them”.

“Too many of our children are being socialised to suffer in silence and we need to provide them with the opportunity to speak up and speak out on matters that affect them,” Ms. Kerr pointed out.

According to Ms. Kerr, the Ministry of Education and Youth has a number of resource personnel and agencies, such as the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the NPSC, the Special Education Unit, the Children’s Affairs Policy Division and Youth and Adolescents Policy Division, which provide services as needed to the children.

The flagship activities for Child Month 2022 start with the National Church Service on May 1, at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Churches islandwide are being asked to dedicate their first Sunday or Sabbath in May to the children. Friday, May 20, will be observed as National Children’s Day. On this day, members of the public are being asked to wear sunshine yellow and treat the children extra special.

The NCMC will host ‘Pickney Party Live and Direct’. During the Party, children six to 17 years will have the opportunity to showcase their talents through dance, poetry, songs or any other art form.

The National Day of Prayer for the Nation’s Children is Wednesday, May 25. This will be held at the Trinity Moravian Church, Montgomery Avenue in Kingston.

On Tuesday, May 31, several households will receive care packages, which will be distributed by members of the NCMC.

Lead sponsors for Child Month 2022 include GraceKennedy and National Baking Company Foundation. Other sponsors are Jamaica Producers, National Health Fund, Sangster’s Book Store and the JN Group.