Focus on Geospatial Technologies

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, through the National Spatial Data Management Division (NSDMD), will observe National Geography Awareness Week 2018 under the theme ‘Geospatial Technologies: Driving Logistics and Transportation’.

Senior Geographic Information System (GIS) Manager and Trainer at the NSDMD, Simone Lloyd, told JIS News that the Ministry is ensuring that economic growth occurs in a sustainable manner through the use of GIS technology and data.

“The use of geospatial technology is integral because transportation drives economic growth. We need to have corridors to facilitate the transport of people, goods and services. We [therefore] thought it prudent to examine how geospatial technologies can aid in the expansion of air, land and sea transportation and logistics,” she said.

Ms. Lloyd was addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on November 2.

The NSDMD has planned a series of activities from November 6 to 16, in observance of Geography Awareness Week and International Geographic Information System Day, on November 14.

The Division will host the 10th GIS Business Executive Forum on November 6 at The Knutsford Court Hotel. Other events include the 6th GIS Technical Seminar at the University of Technology (UTech) on November 8; a Thanksgiving Service at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on November 11 and a GIS Symposium at the Caribbean Maritime University on November 16.

On November 14, the Division will partner with the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, to host the 16th National GIS Day Exposition at the UWI’s Assembly Hall.

“On that day, there will be a large exposition with booth exhibits by schools and the public and private sectors, showcasing how they use geospatial technologies to carry out their work. There will be a wide array of competitions to engage over 2,000 secondary and tertiary school students in the use of GPS technology to conduct treasure hunts and create maps. The day will end with an awards ceremony and will be our biggest event,” Ms. Lloyd informed.

The HEART Trust/ NTA, the Caribbean Maritime University and the UWI have partnered with the NSDMD to mark Geography Awareness Week.