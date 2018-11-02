Construction of Barnett Street Fire Station to Start Shortly





Construction of a fire station at Barnett Street, Montego Bay, St. James, is slated to get under way by the end of the financial year.

The facility is to be built at a cost of $475 million.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the project was put to tender and work is expected to start shortly.

He was speaking at the launch of Local Government and Community Development Month at the Claude Stuart Park in Port Maria, St. Mary, on November 1.

He further disclosed that tender documents for the Port Maria Fire Station will become available to the public as at Saturday, November 3.

The Port Maria Fire Station is to be built at a cost of $221 million.

“We are expecting that, following the posting of the tender document, work will commence by April next year,” Minister McKenzie said.

“We have ensured that we have lived up to the commitments that we have made as an Administration, and I want to say to the people of Port Maria and St. Mary, what we are doing is not a favour we are granting; it is our obligation; it is our responsibility,” he said.

Turning to the work under way on the construction of a new market in Port Maria, Minister McKenzie said that the facility, upon completion, will be the first of its kind in the country.

“It is not just a one-floor market, but it is going to be a multipurpose market that will not only sell ground provisions,” he said. The market is being built at $56 million.

“We have been working and we continue to work. There are a number of things the parish of St. Mary has benefited from and will continue to benefit from,” he said.

Local Government and Community Development Month is being celebrated under the theme ‘Protecting the Vulnerable…Establishing Hope through Local Governance’.