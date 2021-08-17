Flight Cancellations & Delays due to weather

MBJ Airports Limited, operators of Sangster International Airport, continues to monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Grace and its effect on the operations of our airline partners.

The Sangster International Airport remains open for normal operations.

We have received notification of the following flight cancellations for today 17 August 2021:

SOUTHWEST 1 800 425 8130 (from a landline phone only) / 1 800 435 9792

Tuesday, August 1 7 ALL FLIGHTS CANCELLED

AMERICAN AIRLINES DELAYED TO OPERATE WEDNESDAY 18 AUGUST

Contact Number 1 800 744 0006

Tuesday, August 1 7 AA 1505/1501 9:10:00AM/10:00AM

Some airlines have advised of delays later today, please check Flight Departures/Arrivals – Montego Bay

Jamaica Airport (www.mbjairport.com) for updates.

MBJ Airports Limited also recommends that industry partners make contact with the airlines regarding flight operations prior to transporting guests to the airport.

About MBJ Airports:

MBJ Airports Limited, operator of Sangster International Airport, connects Jamaica to more than 60 international destinations. A record of 4.7m passengers used the airport in 2019. MBJ operates SIA under a 30-year concession awarded in 2003 and the airport provides employment to more than 7,500 persons. SIA has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport by World Travel Awards for 13 years as well as Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 – Top 5 Best Airports in the World.