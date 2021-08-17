COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 16, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|630
|59,088
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|356
|33,236
|Males
|274
|25,849
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|40
|3,043
|Hanover
|64
|1,820
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|90
|15,877
|Manchester
|62
|3,802
|Portland
|14
|1,689
|St. Ann
|55
|4,174
|St. Catherine
|32
|11,116
|St. Elizabeth
|24
|2,485
|St. James
|71
|5,764
|St. Mary
|34
|1,834
|St. Thomas
|22
|2,244
|Trelawny
|34
|1,956
|
Westmoreland
|88
|3,284
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|518
|110
|2
|630
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|52,749
|3,395
|2,944
|59,088
|NEGATIVE today
|880
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|462
|1,342
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|299,433
|164,242
|463,675
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,398
|110
|464
|1,972
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|352,182
|3,395
|167,186
|522,763
|Positivity Rate[1]
|41.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|9*
|1,320
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|169
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|60
|47,540
|
Active Cases
|9,858
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|14
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,154
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|478
|Patients Moderately Ill
|112
|Patients Critically Ill
|35
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|9
|Home
|9,297
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|2,851
|Imported
|9
|1,077
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|2 922
|Under Investigation
|617
|52,002
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 13-15, 2021)
- A 67-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 63-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 79-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 78-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 50-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 59-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 83-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 65-year-old Male from Clarendon
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing