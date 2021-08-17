live stream Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship @ 11:30 am
COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 16, 2021

Coronavirus
August 17, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 630 59,088
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 356 33,236
Males 274 25,849
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 40 3,043
Hanover 64 1,820
Kingston & St. Andrew 90 15,877
Manchester 62 3,802
Portland 14 1,689
St. Ann 55 4,174
St. Catherine 32 11,116
St. Elizabeth 24 2,485
St. James 71 5,764
St. Mary 34 1,834
St. Thomas 22 2,244
Trelawny 34 1,956
 

Westmoreland

 88 3,284
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 518 110 2 630
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 52,749 3,395 2,944 59,088
NEGATIVE today

 

 880 All negatives are included in PCR tests 462 1,342
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 299,433 164,242 463,675
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,398 110 464 1,972
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 352,182 3,395 167,186 522,763
Positivity Rate[1] 41.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 9* 1,320
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 169
Deaths under investigation 0  110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 60 47,540
 

Active Cases

 9,858  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 14  
Number in Home Quarantine 38,154  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 478  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 112  
Patients Critically Ill 35  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 9  
Home 9,297  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 2,851
Imported 9 1,077
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 2 922
Under Investigation 617 52,002
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 13-15, 2021)

  • A 67-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 63-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 79-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 78-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 50-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 59-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 83-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 65-year-old Male from Clarendon

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

