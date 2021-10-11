Fleet Street Housing Scheme In Central Kingston to be Renovated

The Fleet Street Housing Scheme, popularly called “Site”, which is located in Southside, Central Kingston, is slated for renovation under the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Scheme Upgrade Programme (SUP).

This was announced by Member of Parliament (MP), Donovan Williams, during his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 5.

He welcomed the proposed refurbishing of the development, which he said was built in the 1980s and is home to over 500 residents.

“This upgrade will give the scheme a much-needed facelift. It will include painting of the buildings, paving of pathways, waterproofing, replacement of entrance and exit gates, paving of parking areas, elevating sections of the perimeter fence to ward off intruders, and landscaping,” the MP outlined.

Mr. Williams said the initiative is a game-changer, noting that one way to enhance the community and eliminate crime and violence is improving the aesthetics which, he added, will serve to instill a sense of pride in residents.

He further announced that the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has approved the construction of 12 housing units, under its Social Housing Project, on lands owned by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) on Hanover Street, in the Tel Aviv area of the constituency.

“This will inure to the benefit of persons currently living on the land in undesirable conditions as well as other vulnerable persons in desperate need of housing assistance,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Williams informed that elderly residents would benefit from the construction of two indigent housing solutions in Southside, noting that engineers have commenced an analysis for the proposed dwellings.

He thanked the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, and the Kingston and Andrew Municipal Corporation, for facilitating the intervention.

Meanwhile, Mr. Williams advised that real estate investors have expressed “serious” interest in constructing housing solutions in Central Kingston.

“I am pleased to report that suitable lands have been identified and earmarked. The discussions and negotiations are in the early stages, but they are very promising. It entails the construction of vertical housing units in a gated environment setting, with the beautiful Kingston Harbour and Palisadoes providing the background for a picturesque and breathtaking view,” he said.

Mr. Williams indicated that he continues to assist residents with construction material through the Constituency Development Fund Social Housing Allocation.

“To date, we have issued approximately 200 housing assistance benefits across the constituency, and counting,” he informed.