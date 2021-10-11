Sunday’s Designation as no Movement Day not Influenced by Religious Bias – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, says religious bias did not influence the Government’s decision to restrict movement on Sundays to stem rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

“We don’t choose a day because of anyone’s worship preference. Restriction on the church is not something I [take] lightly. It turns out [however] that Sunday would be the least disruptive day to have no movement,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness added that once vaccination rates increase, the Government, “should be able to, as quickly as possible, remove those restrictions.”

He was speaking during a visit, on Friday (October 8), to the Braeton New Testament Church of God in South St. Catherine, which was used as a vaccination blitz site.

Meanwhile, host pastor, Bishop Errol Rhule, who said he was encouraged by the turnout for the blitz, advised that he would continue supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination programme by, among other things, encouraging the church’s members to get inoculated.

“I have been trying to be an ambassador [and will continue doing so], where my membership is concerned,” he said.

As part of the Government’s efforts to encourage more Jamaicans to get vaccinated, Prime Minster Holness toured South, Southeast, and East Central St. Catherine on Friday, as part of the Vaccine Mobilisation and Public Education Campaign.

During the visits, he appealed to vaccinated persons to encourage their family members, among others, to get immunised.

“I want you to become the ambassadors, to go back into your communities, into your households, schools, churches, and the marketplace and encourage [persons who haven’t yet taken the vaccine] to get vaccinated,” Mr. Holness said.