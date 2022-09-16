First 114 Apprentices Graduate from Global Services Sector Programme

The first cohort of 114 persons, who participated in the Global Services Sector (GSS) Apprenticeship Programme, have graduated and are now expected to bolster the leadership capacity in the rapidly growing industry.

The programme, which was launched in 2020, allows GSS firms to upskill their employees into new areas of management and provides the workers with the necessary training to fill supervisory and managerial roles.

The graduates, who successfully completed rigorous assessments, have qualified for the industry-endorsed National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) Certificate in Supervisory Management, issued by the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Speaking at the inaugural virtual graduation ceremony at Jamaica Promotions Corporation’s (JAMPRO) offices in Kingston, on Wednesday (September 14), Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, congratulated the participants for their achievement and for adding to the country’s pool of “export workers”.

He noted that apprenticeship is a vital mechanism to address skills gaps and ensure that the right talent is available to fill the sector’s demands. The Minister also hailed the fact that some of the graduates have already received promotions.

“We want to thank the companies that have participated. They are molding you to become great supervisors [and] managers. There are great opportunities as this world develops. Continue to hone your skills, sharpen them; don’t get satisfied, don’t believe this is over,” Senator Hill encouraged.

The apprenticeship programme is the flagship initiative of a GSS project between the Government and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is being executed by JAMPRO over five years.

“I really have to offer my most sincere congratulations, because you have taken the time to invest in your own future, and that is critical,” JAMPRO President, Diane Edwards, told the graduates.

“The talent pool in Jamaica is the most important part of what we market to the international market,” she added, while commending HEART/NSTA Trust’s members and trainers for their contribution.

Programme Director, GSS Project, Marjorie Straw, said the apprenticeship initiative is a successful model that is being viewed by neighboring countries, and even other industries in Jamaica.

She lauded the apprentices, noting that the success of the model was only achieved because of their involvement and completion of the programme.

For her part, HEART/NSTA Trust Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, pointed out that the GSS is the “fastest growing employment creator in Jamaica”, and is making “stellar contributions” to the economy.

She said it is one of the largest generators of foreign exchange earnings, noting that its contributions to the economy have more than doubled over the past six years, from US$400 million in 2016 to US$900 million in 2022.

The sector has also recorded a 270 per cent increase in the number of jobs created over a five-year period, from 17,000 in 2015 to about 46,000 in 2021.

There has also been a 316 per cent increase in the number of firms in the sector, from 30 to approximately 90 over the same period, Dr. Ingleton outlined.

She congratulated the apprentices, noting that, “there is no way Jamaica could have such a booming service industry without competent workers.”

The graduation ceremony was held under the theme: ‘Celebrating the Journey… Embracing the Future’.