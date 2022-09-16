CAC Secures $15.9 Million for Aggrieved Consumers

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) secured $15.9 million in refunds and compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers between April 1, 2022, and August 31, 2022.

This is almost double the amount of $8.4 million obtained for consumers in the corresponding period in 2021.

Of the $15.9 million secured so far this year, the top three categories of Automotive, Electrical Equipment, and Appliances and Other Services amounted to $13.4 million in compensation.

Details were provided by the CAC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dolsie Allen, who addressed a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ session at the agency’s headquarters in St. Andrew on September 13.

Mrs. Allen pointed out that for the first five months of the financial year, the Commission handled a total of 838 complaints.

This resulted in a 4.22 per cent increase when compared to the 804 complaints that were handled during the similar period last year.

The CEO noted that the top categories in which most complaints were lodged are utilities, electrical equipment, appliances, and motor vehicles.

“We see the top categories as Electrical Equipment and Appliances, 25.89 per cent; Other Services, 22.11 per cent and Utilities, 15.58 per cent. Of course, Motor Vehicles and parts was 10.95 per cent,” she said.

In addition to the refunds, compensation and the complaints handled, the CAC responded to 233 requests for advice.

“From time-to-time persons call us wanting to know what exactly to do and how they can deal with some of the issues they are facing,” Mrs. Allen said.

She noted that while the majority of requests for advice are received from consumers, requests are heard from vendors “because they also want to do what is right and they want to know how to handle some of these situations.”

“Our core mandate is consumer protection, and we do this from a three-pronged approach. We do consumer education, surveillance, and complaints handling. We are here to serve the public and to provide information to you,” Mrs. Allen said.

For further information on the CAC and its services, persons may visit their website at: https://www.cac.gov.jm/portal/index.php.