Finance Ministry to Design Fee Structure for Members of Integrity Commission

Speaking at today’s (July 24) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said this follows Cabinet’s approval.

“The Commission has convened approximately 22 meetings since its establishment on February 23, 2018, and members have not received remuneration for their services since that appointment,” he said.

The Integrity Commission is mandated to promote and enhance standards of ethical conduct for parliamentarians, public officials and other persons by consolidating laws relating to the prevention of corruption and the award, monitoring and investigation of government contracts and prescribed licences; and strengthening the measures for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of acts of corruption.

The entity was developed pursuant to Sections 1 and 5 of the Integrity Commission Act, 2017, which allowed the Office of the Contractor General (OCG), the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption (CPC) and the Integrity Commission (Integrity of Parliament Members) (IC), to be fully subsumed into the Integrity Commission.