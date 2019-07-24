Cabinet Approves Contract for Twickenham Park Housing Development

Story Highlights Cabinet has awarded a $1.2-billion contract to Ashtrom Building Systems Limited for the construction of 110 two-bedroom single-storey duplex units under phase four of the Twickenham Park Housing Development project in St. Catherine.

Speaking at today’s (July 24) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said the project will also include civil infrastructure works and will last for 16 months.

“The company will also undertake supporting civil infrastructure works to include roadways, a storm water drainage system, a potable water distribution system, sewerage network, and other important aspects of the development,” the Minister said.

Cabinet has awarded a $1.2-billion contract to Ashtrom Building Systems Limited for the construction of 110 two-bedroom single-storey duplex units under phase four of the Twickenham Park Housing Development project in St. Catherine.

Speaking at today’s (July 24) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said the project will also include civil infrastructure works and will last for 16 months.

“The company will also undertake supporting civil infrastructure works to include roadways, a storm water drainage system, a potable water distribution system, sewerage network, and other important aspects of the development,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the development is consistent with the Government’s drive to build out homes that are appropriate for the people of Jamaica.

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is undertaking the development of the housing development project.