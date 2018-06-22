Fewer Jamaicans Denied Entry to T&T

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addressing journalists at a press briefing held on Tuesday (June 19) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 21 Dominica Drive, Kingston. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addressing journalists at a press briefing held on Tuesday (June 19) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 21 Dominica Drive, Kingston. Story Highlights The number of Jamaicans being denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) continues to decline.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, informed that 289 Jamaicans were refused entry by the twin-island republic in 2017, a reduction from the 416 persons in 2016.

“According to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), 63 Jamaican nationals were denied entry (to Trinidad) in the first quarter of 2018, and while we can’t predict what will happen by the end of the year, certainly, if this trend continues, then the reduction continues,” she said.



The number of Jamaicans being denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) continues to decline.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, informed that 289 Jamaicans were refused entry by the twin-island republic in 2017, a reduction from the 416 persons in 2016.

“According to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), 63 Jamaican nationals were denied entry (to Trinidad) in the first quarter of 2018, and while we can’t predict what will happen by the end of the year, certainly, if this trend continues, then the reduction continues,” she said.

She was addressing journalists at a press briefing held on June 19 at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.

The Minister said that immigration officers’ training seminars implemented by T&T have also helped to reduce the number of complaints from Jamaicans about their treatment while in the country.

Additionally, she informed that the Ministry has been sharing important travel tips to Jamaicans visiting CARICOM countries, “so that they could take responsibility when they travel”.

“This cooperation between public information as well as training and governmental responsibility among member states will reduce some of the friction that exists,” she contended.

The CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) facilitates hassle-free travel for all CARICOM nationals.

The CSME is built on five core regimes: free movement of capital, free movement of goods, free movement of skills, the provision of services, and the right of establishment.

Senator Johnson Smith said there is still a great level of disparity among CARICOM member states in the implementation of the five regimes.

She noted that a protocol to treat with community nationals being denied entry at the borders is being finalised.