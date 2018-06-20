Unprecedented Year for Jamaica on World Stage – Minister Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addressing journalists at a press briefing held on Tuesday (June 19) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 21 Dominica Drive, Kingston 5. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addressing journalists at a press briefing held on Tuesday (June 19) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 21 Dominica Drive, Kingston 5. Story Highlights Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says that Jamaica is having a landmark year in terms of its regional and international engagements.

She cited, among other things, the country’s participation in the Outreach Session of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit held from June 8 to 9 in Quebec, Canada, and the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held earlier in the year.

She noted that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, was “heavily reported” in the media for his presentation to the global leaders at the Summit.



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says that Jamaica is having a landmark year in terms of its regional and international engagements.

She cited, among other things, the country’s participation in the Outreach Session of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit held from June 8 to 9 in Quebec, Canada, and the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held earlier in the year.

She noted that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, was “heavily reported” in the media for his presentation to the global leaders at the Summit.

“This level of participation on the world stage is unprecedented, and, together with the Prime Minister’s undisputed positive engagement and reception, is testimony to the very hard work of the team here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade,” she said.

Minister Johnson Smith was addressing journalists at a press briefing held on Tuesday (June 19) at the offices of the Ministry, 21 Dominica Drive, Kingston 5.

She further reported that she recently represented the Caribbean community at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the Ministry is engaged in preparatory meetings leading up to a G20 Summit in the South American country later this year, which will be attended by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness will chair the 39th meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), scheduled to take place in Montego Bay from July 4 to 6.

Jamaica will assume a six-month chairmanship of CARICOM from July 1 to December 31, 2018.

In delivering the Throne Speech at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament in Gordon House earlier this year, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen said the chairmanship “will provide Jamaica with an opportunity to influence the Community’s policy direction, development agenda and the regional integration process as well as engage CARICOM member states on the recommendations of the Report of the CARICOM Review Commission”.

Minister Johnson Smith informed, further, that Jamaica will be participating in the Quartet of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), including the EU (European Union) CELAC Ministerial Meeting to be held in Brussels in mid-July.

Additionally, she said that Jamaica is presiding over the Council of Ministers of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States.

“I, myself, am president of the Council of Ministers and our Ambassador Sheila Monteith is Chair of the Committee of Ambassadors in Brussels.” she said.