Companies Office of Jamaica to Set Up Additional Kiosks

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ), Judith Ramlogan, gives details on the additional kiosks to be set up across the island, at a JIS 'Think Tank' on June 20.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on June 20, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Judith Ramlogan, said this is part of the company’s continued efforts to facilitate new businesses and customers.

“We have an agreement with (Tax Administration Jamaica) to set up kiosks in their branches in Montego Bay, Twickenham Park and Constant Spring to allow access to our new electronic business registration form (eBRF),” Mrs. Ramlogan noted.



The CEO pointed out that additional access will be at the COJ Montego Bay office, which will prevent persons from journeying to the head office in Kingston.

“Trained COJ employees will be stationed at each location to guide customers through the process to register their businesses if they don’t have access to the Internet,” she said.

Mrs. Ramlogan said that the COJ team is currently in discussion with the Post and Telecommunications Department to have the kiosks in post offices across the island.

The CEO explained that the kiosks are strategically placed to encourage stakeholders and business operators to become familiar with the eBRF platform, which she said is a $35-million project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Public Sector Efficiency Programme (PSEP) loan.