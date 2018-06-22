Heart Foundation Wants to Train More Persons in CPR

Training Coordinator at the Heart Foundation, Alonzo Mothersill, speaks at a recently held Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Training Coordinator at the Heart Foundation, Alonzo Mothersill, speaks at a recently held Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank. Story Highlights The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is seeking to increase the number of persons receiving training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Speaking at a recently held JIS ‘Think Tank’, Training Coordinator at the Heart Foundation, Alonzo Mothersill, noted that 3,280 persons participated in CPR training in 2017, an increase of 307 over the previous year.

He said the Foundation is currently on track to surpass that number for 2018, having trained more than 1,200 persons since the beginning of the year.



“We are encouraged by the increase in numbers and we are hoping to see much greater participation in the months and years to come, as there are instances where emergencies occur and friends and loved ones are regretful of the fact they are not more knowledgeable of CPR to render the necessary assistance to individuals in distress,” said Mr. Mothersill.

He further encouraged interested individuals to take advantage of the discounted rates, which will be made available at the Heart Foundation’s Head Office on Beechwood Avenue on CPR Day, June 23, 2018.

The usual fee of $5,400 will be reduced to a concessionary rate of $1,500 as part of the special observance and is expected to aid in encouraging a high level of participation.

“Persons who were trained over two years ago are also being encouraged to come in and be retrained, as acquired skills require practice in order to be maintained,” emphasised Mr. Mothersill.