Farmers Urged to Join Reputable Groups in Order to Receive Gov’t Inputs

Story Highlights Farmers are being encouraged to join a reputable organisation in order to benefit from farming inputs being provided by the Government.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, said that the move will ensure that “real farmers get the items”.

“Many times, inputs are given… to persons who say they want fertiliser, they want chickens, and when it is given to them, we find that before they get home, they sell (what they got). These are persons that are not farmers. I am one who believes in giving all the inputs through organisations and not to individuals,” he said.

“When you give it (the input) to the organisation, like the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) or a production marketing organisation (PMO), the executives there know who the real farmers are and they are able to give it to those farmers who are in need of it at that particular time,” he argued.

Minister Hutchinson was addressing attendees at the Montpelier Agricultural and Industrial Show, which was held at the Montpelier Showground in St. James on Monday (April 22).

Organised by the St. James Association of Branch Societies of the JAS, the annual Easter Monday event provides an opportunity for farmers in western Jamaica to showcase their products and livestock.