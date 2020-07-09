Farmers’ Market And Business Fair In Bull Bay July 11

Residents of Kingston and St. Andrew are to benefit from yet another Social Development Commission (SDC) business fair and farmers’ market, on Saturday, July 11.

The event will be held at St. Benedict’s Primary School, 7 Miles, Bull Bay, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This event was designed in response to the effect that the global pandemic of COVID-19 has had on the economy of the country and the community spaces in which we work. Additionally, there has been a significant demand from residents within Kingston and St. Andrew for increased access to necessary fruits, vegetables, ground provisions and poultry at affordable prices, due to movement limitations as a result of COVID-19,” SDC Public Relations Manager, Mandel McKulsky, told JIS News.

He noted that taking part will be small farmers, fish vendors, meat and poultry producers, local bakeries, commercial enterprises and food and juice manufacturers.

Approximately 10 local economic initiatives from communities in and around Harbour View will also be featured, displaying products for sale.

Residents from Harbour View, St. Andrew and neighbouring communities are being encouraged to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to access goods at a reduced cost in one convenient location.

Residents are being advised to practise social distancing and that the wearing of masks will be needed to gain access to the venue.

The Harbour View Business Fair and Farmers’ Market is being held in partnership with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation and the Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness.