$81.4 Million Pledged Under Adopt-A-Clinic Initiative

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the ‘Adopt-A-Clinic’ initiative has garnered widespread support, with Jamaicans based locally and in the diaspora committing $81.4 million to the cause.

Dr. Tufton, who made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 7, said that 22 clinics have been adopted, to date, while arrangements are pending for seven others.

“Adoption means giving critical support, financial support based on the needs of the health centre and visiting the facility to interact with staff and the persons that utilise these centres. This is all part of rebuilding community spirit as we seek to enhance the primary health response,” he noted.

Launched in 2017, the Adopt-A-Clinic programme seeks to engage civil society, as well as members of the diaspora, as contributors towards improving the delivery of primary healthcare.

Under the initiative, the Ministry has earmarked 100 of the 320 health centres across the island for support by local and international individuals, groups and corporate entities for three to five years.