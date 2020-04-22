Farm Fresh Vegetables for Portmore

Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the Honourable Audley Shaw, is assuring residents of Portmore, St.Catherine that there will be more than enough farm fresh fruits and vegetables on offer at affordable prices come this Saturday, April 25, when the community will again have a shopping day under COVID-19

The Ministry has also been partnering with several organisations, such Trade Winds Limited, to utilize the agricultural produce in a number of innovative ways.

restrictions.

The Minister made the declaration on Tuesday (April 21) on Television Jamaica’s morning programme Smile Jamaica, as he addressed farmers and the nation on measures being under taken by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), to stem the fallout being experienced by farmers from the closure of hotels, schools and other market channels due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased

demand by householders and distributors.

The Minister further explained that as an immediate response to the fallout, the Government has provided $240 M as part of its Production Incentive Programme to redistribute the excess produce from farmers as the country.

Several other major companies will be included in selling fresh vegetables and fruits as well as processing for the local and export markets. These include Grace Kennedy, Jamprocessors Jamaica Limited, Lydford Logistics, Rainforest and CPJ Limited.

Trade Winds Limited, manufacturers of the Tru-Juice brand of juices, initiated the development and manufacturing of a tomato-pineapple juice, utilising local fresh fruits and vegetables. Dubbed the Skool Juice, the line of beverages will be targeted at the School Feeding Programme and the general public.