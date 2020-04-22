Millions of Surplus Produce Redistributed

Story Highlights Over the past three weeks some $50 million has been allocated to redistributing excess crops and fresh produce held by farmers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica and the consequent fall out of demand from the tourism and other markets.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture Fisheries through its agency, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority working with purveyors in the private sector have been executing the redistribution of fresh produce from areas of glut to consumers under the Government of Jamaica’s $240 million stimulus programme for the

agricultural sector.

Processors have also been engaged in processing surplus fruits and vegetables for storage and for juice to be used in the School-Feeding Programme. The Ministry is also targeting the redistribution eggs, poultry and fish.

Against the background of restricted movements in line with the COVID-19 security measures, farmers, purveyors, distributors and other interested parties are being urged to call in to the Ministry which has established a task force to coordinate the redistribution efforts.

In addition to the redistribution programme, the Ministry has established other channels to ensure continued production in the sector, with $100 million allocated to drought mitigation, and $300 million for the Production Incentive Programme.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, has commended farmers across the country for ensuring that there is a consistent supply of food items in the island in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Farmer’s Month 2020, at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in Kingston on April 9, Mr. Shaw extended commendations to those farmers who donated produce to the relief programme led by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, valued at some $7.5.

Additionally, Mr. Shaw used the opportunity to praise the farmers for their hard work, enabling the agriculture sector, through the Production Incentive Programme, to record an increase of 7.8 per cent growth in domestic crop production in the last quarter of 2019.