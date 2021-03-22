Essential Services Workers Afforded Permission For Unrestricted Movement During Curfews

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says essential services workers, with proper identification, will be afforded permission for unrestricted movement during the expanded coronavirus (COVID-19) curfew, once this is in pursuit of their jobs.

He made the announcement during Sunday’s (March 21) COVID-19 digital briefing press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre.

Mr. Holness said persons in the essential services will include fisherfolk, farmers, and the media.

“I remind those persons employed to essential services who must move on the ‘no movement’ days to ensure that you have your ID to present to the police,” he emphasised.

The hours of the expanded curfew will begin at midday on Saturday, March 27, continue through Sunday, March 28, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

On Holy Thursday, April 1, the curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m., continue through Good Friday, April 2, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

On April 3, the curfew will begin at midday, and continue through Easter Sunday, April 4, Easter Monday, April 5, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

On Tuesday, April 6, the curfew will commence at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., ending at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.

The expanded curfew will, again, come into effect on Saturday, April 10, at 12:00 noon, continue through Sunday, April 11, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12.

Mr. Holness emphasised that while persons in the essential services will be permitted to move during the curfew hours, “it is not a wholesale movement licence or exemption; you are only permitted to move in pursuit of your job”.

In addition to essential services workers, persons slated for COVID-19 vaccinations will be allowed to fulfil these, with proof of their appointments.