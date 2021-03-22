Burials Will Be Allowed Monday To Friday From March 24

As of March 24, burials will be allowed Monday to Friday during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The measure will continue until April 13.

The ban on funerals will be maintained.

The time for burial must not exceed 30 minutes. Only 10 mourners will be allowed with an additional five members of the officiating party – members of the clergy, gravediggers and undertakers. Mass attendance is prohibited.

No burial will be allowed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

The existing restrictions on funerals and burials will remain in place until Tuesday (March 23).

Addressing a virtual press conference held on March 21, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the municipal corporations must be notified of burials two days prior to interment.

He noted that the new measures were based on recommendations from stakeholders.

“We will continue to work with the industry to make sure that, as best as possible, we continue to facilitate burials of loved ones. The two-week exercise will give us an opportunity to see how well it works and that will [inform] the necessary decisions going forward after the period,” he said.