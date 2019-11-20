Entries Invited For Child Protection Mascot Competition

Story Highlights The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is inviting entries for its Child Protection Mascot Design and Name Competition.

The competition, titled ‘ProtekWiPickneyDem’ is being rolled out at primary-level institutions islandwide and is targeted at children between age seven and 12.

Public Relations and Communications Manager at the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon, told JIS News that the aim of the competition is to galvanise children to design a child-friendly character that they can relate to, while learning about child abuse and protection.

The mascot will make special appearances at schools on a quarterly basis and will be used, along with a jingle created in 2018, as part of the child-protection programme.

Ms. Dixon said participants will have a chance to win attractive prizes, including a tablet, book vouchers and gift baskets, along with accolades of having designed the CPFSA’s mascot. The school that the winner attends will receive a smart television.

Children wishing to participate can download the competition rules and guidelines from the CPFSA’s website at http://childprotection.gov.jm/mascotdesign.

Entries should be emailed to prunit@childprotection.gov.jm or dropped off at any of the CPFSA parish offices no later than Friday, November 29, at 4:00 p.m.

For further information, persons may contact the CPFSA at 876-967-1614, 876-948-6678 and 876-948-2841-2.