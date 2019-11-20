CEO Of Megamart Lauds Improvement In Business Climate

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MegaMart Wholesale Club, Gassan Azan Jr., says improvement in the business climate is very commendable, along with regard for the entrepreneurial spirit from banks and financial institutions.

Addressing MegaMart’s 20th Anniversary Long-Service Awards Ceremony on November 18 at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston, Mr. Azan Jr. said the spirit of entrepreneurship must be protected and nurtured, so as to encourage the youth not to be drawn into crime and violence, and other antisocial behaviour.

He emphasised that the country must make a conscious effort to develop and encourage a new generation of entrepreneurs, who will create exciting and modern ventures that will transform the lives of its people and help to bring the country firmly into the 21st century.

“The truth is that the world has dramatically changed since the first store opened 20 years ago. Information technology is driving most of the changes and Jamaica must keep pace…; we cannot be left behind,” the CEO argued.

Additionally, the businessman said the times require far more understanding and greater common ground between the private sector and the Government, so that Jamaica can compete in the global economy.

Mr. Azan Jr. said based on recent comments from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, urging Jamaicans to move to doing business at the speed of Usain Bolt, it is clear that he is up to date with the changes in the world, and the imperatives of the time are not lost on him.

“But as the old adage goes, it takes two to tango. This process of establishing an advanced and enlightened business climate must include new social and legal provisions to help those willing to take huge risks to see their way and to avoid the kind of delays and procrastination that destroys so many potentially huge projects in the idea stage,” he said.

Mr. Azan Jr. emphasised that companies such as MegaMart, confirm that Jamaicans are not afraid of a challenge. “It’s our entrepreneurial spirit that ultimately feeds and sustains development,” he said.