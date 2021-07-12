Entrance To Bustamante Hospital For Children To Be Renovated

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced plans for the renovation of the Bustamante Hospital for Children’s entrance on Arthur Wint Drive in Kingston.

This, Mr. Holness said, in order to facilitate clients and other stakeholders with safe and smooth access to the compound, in light of the programmed widening of Arthur Wint Drive, from Mountain View Avenue to Tom Redcam Drive, at a cost of $1.23 billion.

He was speaking during the official unveiling of the hospital’s multimillion redevelopment plan on July 7.

Mr. Holness said the proposed renovations would see the institution’s entry and exit driveways being widened to two lanes to facilitate smooth traffic flow, traffic signals being installed at the intersection with Arthur Wint Drive, and the possible erection of an overhead bridge to provide direct entry to the compound which, he indicated, the National Works Agency (NWA) engineers have been asked to explore.

“I have said to the NWA that I’m very concerned, once we have expanded the road… widened it and put in medians, for [the safety of] children and their parents [crossing] from one side to the other. I have been assured that the proper signalization will be put in,” the Prime Minister informed.

The Bustamante Hospital Redevelopment Plan entails, among other things, the construction of a multi-purpose building to house a paediatric cardiac ward and a new overnight parent suite, for which ground was broken on Wednesday.

The facility’s development will be undertaken by the National Housing Trust (NHT) in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF) and the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

The overnight suite is intended to provide accommodation for parents, particularly those travelling long distances to access medical care for their children at the hospital.