Entertainment Minister Says Sector Doing Well

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, speaks during her contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 3.

“These events provided more than 30,000 temporary jobs. The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is very aware of the value of entertainment, since it collected a whopping $28 million from entertainment licences,” Ms. Grange said, as she spoke in the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 3.

Ms. Grange pointed out that the KSAMC issues 33 per cent of all entertainment licences in Jamaica annually, adding that between 2013 and 2017, the value of entertainment to the economy was estimated to be $107 billion (US$836 million).



Over the period 2012-2017, some 120,264 events were granted permits, supporting Jamaica’s status as a Mecca for festivals.

“During Reggae Month this past February, more than 70 reggae-related events were held in Kingston alone. Due to this uptick in music events, there was a seven per cent increase in visitor arrivals over the similar period last year, while the carnival period saw 45 events being held between November and April with a 12.5 per cent increase in visitor arrivals over the similar period last year,” Ms Grange informed.

She added that this uptick in visitor arrivals and the subsequent direct and indirect spending in the economy is attributable to both Reggae Month and Carnival in Jamaica.