$12 Million to Establish Rastafari Trust Fund

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has transferred a sum of $12 million to the Administrator General as Trustee to establish a Rastafari Trust Fund.

“We are committed to transfer $30 million annually over the next three years to ensure the sustainability of the Fund,” Portfolio Minster, Hon. Olivia Grange, said as she made her contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 3.

The trust fund is being established for the benefit of survivors of the Coral Gardens incident.

“Since the Prime Minister’s apology on behalf of the Government of Jamaica in 2017, we have built a positive working relationship with the Rastafari community. We are committed to national support for the 21 elders so far identified by the Office of the Public Defender,” Ms. Grange said.

She also informed that she will be having discussions with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to create three annual scholarships at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels to provide benefits to the wider national Rastafari community.

The Minister added that a mechanism is to be put in place to more effectively manage communication with the Rastafari community.