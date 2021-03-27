Ends Gets Under Way Friday in Portmore

Story Highlights The pilot for the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS), gets under way on Friday (March 26) in Portmore, St. Catherine.

ENDS is a partnership between the Government of Jamaica and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ). It will allow the quick service industry and delivery operators registered on the ENDS platform to operate during the hours of the curfew until midnight.

Customers will be able to choose from listed vendors and pay for their orders via a debit/credit card or a top up voucher. Registration of businesses to participate in the pilot started on Thursday (March 25).

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, in providing details during this week’s virtual post-Cabinet press briefing, said that the Government partnered with the PSOJ to develop the electronic portal, where business operators can put forward their applications.

“Those applications will be reviewed by the Social Development Commission (SDC), the Portmore Municipality, the Transport Authority in the case of the transport operators and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to ensure that these are compliant businesses,” he noted.

Through this portal, members of the public will be able to order their goods and services, whether it’s food or pharmaceuticals, and be able to have them delivered.

“Persons will be able to see which taxi or approved route bike will bring their delivery, and most importantly, we believe it does not present any significant security risk, because the system is designed to be cashless,” Minister Samuda noted.

He said that “we are in a good place” for the rollout of the programmer this weekend.

“Now, as with all pilots, we expect to have some successes, we expect to have difficulties. We will work collaboratively to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision does come to life and that we are able to continue commerce in a manner that the country can indeed be proud of,” he said.

Minister Samuda indicated that the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology will assist on the ground to provide greater technological literacy and teach persons how to use the system.