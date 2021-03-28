30,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered So Far

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that approximately 30,000 doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine have been administered so far.

“We (had) about 64,000 doses so we are just about at the half-way mark and so we will continue to administer what we have. We do expect a shipment (of) 26,000 doses in early April, beyond that, we will have to see how the availability is,” Dr. Tufton said.

He was speaking to journalists after observing the COVID-19 vaccination process at the Balaclava Health Centre in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (March 25).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that approximately 30,000 doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine have been administered so far.

“We (had) about 64,000 doses so we are just about at the half-way mark and so we will continue to administer what we have. We do expect a shipment (of) 26,000 doses in early April, beyond that, we will have to see how the availability is,” Dr. Tufton said.

He was speaking to journalists after observing the COVID-19 vaccination process at the Balaclava Health Centre in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (March 25).

He said that the Government is working to remedy any challenges in relation to a vaccine shortage.

“I think April will be very tight, but once you get into May and beyond, it will get better, so we are hopeful. The world has a major supply-demand challenge as it relates to vaccines, not just Jamaica. Countries are now keeping it back for themselves, because of the challenges they face, so it does puts countries like Jamaica and [and the wider] Caribbean in a little predicament, but we are working to try and solve it,” the Minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton said that the overall registration process for the COVID-19 vaccine has been going well.

“Persons have called in to 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) or have logged on to the Ministry’s website to make their appointment, which are both time and location specific. So, it has gone well and we are happy for that so far,” he said.

He noted that there are a “few little kinks in the system that we have to sort out. There are some locations where I think we need to put up an extra tent to avoid persons waiting in the sun, but generally speaking, I think it is going well and Balaclava here is an indication.”

As it relates to St. Elizabeth, he informed that some 600 persons have been vaccinated in the parish between March 23 and March 24.

He noted that of that number, 95 per cent are in the targeted age cohort of 75 years and older.

The Minister commended the work of the public health department and the Balaclava Health Centre for the seamless vaccination process.

“So far so good, the team has been working. The [Balaclava Health Centre] is well organised, [it has a] nice process flow,” he said.

Dr. Tufton was accompanied by Regional Director, Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent.