Emancipation Day To Be Observed On Saturday As Scheduled

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) is advising the public, that Emancipation Day – a Public Holiday – will be observed on Saturday, August 1, 2020, as scheduled.

This is in accordance with the Holidays (Public General) Act, which stipulates that “the 1st day of August (or in case the 1st day of August falls on a Sunday, then the following Monday), which shall be known as Emancipation Day”.

It should be noted that in relation to Emancipation Day, the Act only makes provision for a change of the day on which the holiday is to be observed, if the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Employees who work on the upcoming public holidays (i.e. Saturday, August 1, 2020 and Thursday, August 6, 2020) will be entitled to payment at “double time” rates as provided for under the Minimum Wage Orders or such other rates specified in their collective labour agreements or employment contracts (where applicable).