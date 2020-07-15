3 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Additional Recoveries for Jamaica

Jamaica has recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 15 more recoveries as at Tuesday (July 14).

This brings to 762 the total number of positives and to 643 the number of recoveries.

The newly confirmed cases are all imported and are comprised of two females and one male. Their ages range from 27 to 55 years.

Two of the cases – a tourist who stayed in St. James and a Jamaican who stayed in Kingston and St. Andrew – have repatriated. The third individual is a Jamaican resident of a Trelawny address.

At this time, there are 244 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 under investigation.

Some 429 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 333 or 44% are males. Their ages range from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 762 cases confirmed with COVID-19, there are 86 or 11.3% active cases currently under observation. In addition to the 643 or 84.4% recoveries, 23 or 3% have repatriated, and 10 or 1.3% have died.

Testing numbers reached 28,603. Of that number, there are 27,784 negatives, the 762 positives and 57 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020