Electronic Payments to 128,000 Path Families

This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, when he delivered the 2019/2020 Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 14), under the theme ‘In Partnership towards the new Prosperous Jamaica’.

Last September, PATH commenced the payment of a ‘Back to School Grant’ with approximately $560 million disbursed through this new initiative. Some 160,000 students received grants of $3,500 each.

“This will be an annual benefit paid to school children on PATH in the month of August,” he informed.

The Governor-General noted that automated payments will promote financial inclusion, improve administrative efficiency, and reduce costs while ensuring greater accessibility and ease of collecting benefits.

Additionally, the Government will also be undertaking a programme to transition PATH beneficiary families from welfare to work.

“Strategic priorities for the Government continue to be social protection, human capital development and inclusive sustainable job creation and economic growth,” the Governor-General said.

As part of the focus on the aged population who have a wealth of knowledge and experience, the Government will seek to increase access to employment for older persons through the National Council for Senior Citizens Golden Age Support Programme.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,749 workers were placed in employment overseas through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and another 2,879 were placed through Private Employment Agencies monitored by the Ministry.

For the upcoming legislative year, the Government will continue the review of the National Insurance Act and Regulations, complete revision of the National Policy for Senior Citizens, and finalise the Regulations and Codes of Practice on Education and Training and Employment in support of the Disabilities Act.