Eight New COVID-19 Cases for Jamaica

With eight new additions to the COVID-19 case tally for Jamaica as at Wednesday (August 5), the Ministry of Health and Wellness is stressing the need for consistent physical distancing, the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands, and obedience to quarantine orders by members of the public.

“It is vital that the Jamaican public, residents and non-residents alike, abide by stipulations for physical distancing and the various other infection prevention and control measures, including hand washing and mask wearing,” warned Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

The eight newly confirmed cases bring to 928 the total number of confirmed cases for the island.

Five (5) of the new cases are females and three (3) are males, with ages ranging from seven (7) months to 56 years. Three (3) of the cases have Clarendon addresses; two (2) have St. Catherine addresses; and three (3) have St. Mary addresses. Five are contacts of confirmed cases and three are under investigation.

At this time, there are 348 imported cases; 273 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 62 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and nine (9) are under investigation.

Some 522 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 406 or 44% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 121 or 13% active cases currently under observation, including seven (7) moderately ill persons. There are no critically ill persons at this time.

Of the 928 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 745 or 80.2% have recovered; 50 or 5.4% have repatriated; and 12 or 1.3% persons have died.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 August, 2020