Brown’s Town Market To Be Rehabilitated

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has pledged $15 million towards the rehabilitation of the Brown’s Town Market in St. Ann.

Speaking to JIS News after a tour of the facility on Tuesday (August 4), the Minister said that that $7 million will be made available immediately to commence repairs on the bathrooms, flooring, leaking pipes among other works.

“This is a popular market in this part of the island. It is a market with tradition and that has a registered population of over 700 vendors between the ground provision and the haberdashery market. I am really not satisfied with what I have seen, and there is no excuse for the condition that the vendors are operating under,” Minister McKenzie said.

“We are about getting things done…. and I have made a decision, which the technical team in the Ministry will now fine-tune with all the necessary documentation, so that the work can commence as quickly as possible,” he added.

Mr. McKenzie said he expects that all the proper procedures will be followed and that the work will be carried out in a proper and orderly fashion. He indicated that he will return to assess the finished renovations.

For his part, newly installed Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Sydney Stewart, said the municipality will be working with the Ministry to ensure that vendors and shoppers can operate in comfort.

“Prior to the Minister coming, we did a tour last week and determined what was to be done so I am very elated. I am sure the entire municipality will be glad and… [also] the vendors in the market. We will ensure that the market becomes a good place for the people to vend and shop,” Mayor Stewart said.