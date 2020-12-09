Education Ministry Consults With CXC On 2021 Examinations

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, has commenced consultations with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) concerning the 2021 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

This was noted by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on December 8.

Mrs. Williams said the CXC has explained that based on their psychometrical analysis, it is not recommended that they reduce the content coverage for their exams but that they proceed with a delayed sitting of the exam from May/June to June/July given the ongoing pandemic.

“CXC has also proposed to return to using the regular format of the exams – Paper 1, Paper 2 and the SBAs with 100 per cent moderation,” she added.

The Minister said that from consultations with principals of high schools, concerns have been expressed about the ability of students to complete these exams successfully given the challenges due to the limitations on in-person learning.