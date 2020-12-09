COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|98
|11,369
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|56
|5,192
|Females
|42
|6,175
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|6 years to 95 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|7
|512
|Hanover
|2
|252
|KSA
|15
|3,674
|Manchester
|1
|433
|Portland
|0
|343
|St. Ann
|9
|647
|St. Catherine
|31
|2,475
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|322
|St. James
|12
|1,191
|St. Mary
|2
|305
|St. Thomas
|2
|429
|Trelawny
|0
|285
|
Westmoreland
|11
|501
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,114
|122,186
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|98
|11,369
|Results Negative
|1016
|110,806
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|266
|The deceased is a 60-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|38
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|98
|7,390
|Active Cases
|98
|3,560
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|27,976
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|89
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|522
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|802
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,376
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|98
|8,433
JIS News