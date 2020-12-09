Advertisement
  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 9, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
    Confirmed Cases 98 11,369  
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 56 5,192  
    Females 42 6,175  
    Under Investigation 0 2  
    AGE RANGE 6 years to 95 years 1 day to 104 years  
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 7 512  
    Hanover 2 252  
    KSA 15 3,674  
    Manchester 1 433  
    Portland 0 343  
    St. Ann 9 647  
    St. Catherine 31 2,475  
    St. Elizabeth 6 322  
    St. James 12 1,191  
    St. Mary 2 305  
    St. Thomas 2 429  
    Trelawny 0 285  
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 11 501  
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested

     

    		 1,114 122,186  
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 2    
    Results Positive

     

    		 98 11,369  
    Results Negative

     

    		 1016 110,806  
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11  
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths

     

    		 1

     

     

     

     

    		 266

     

     

     

     

    		 The deceased is a 60-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
    Coincidental Deaths 0 38  
    Deaths under investigation 0 31  
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered

     

     

    		 98 7,390  
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 98 3,560  
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 2    
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 27,976    
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 89    
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 24    
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 7    
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 0 522  
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 802  
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,376  
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
    Under Investigation 98 8,433  
