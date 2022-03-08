Education Minister Welcomes UCJ’s Thrust To Promote Micro-Credentials

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, is endorsing the thrust of the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) to develop a framework for the quality assurance of micro-credentials in promoting lifelong learning.

Micro-credentials are mini qualifications that demonstrate skills, knowledge, and/or experience in a specific subject area or capability.

Addressing the virtual opening ceremony for the UCJ’s 17th Annual Quality Assurance in Higher Education Week, Minister Williams said that micro-credentials have been gaining momentum since 2020, because of the increased demand for shorter work-ready programmes.

She noted that, increasingly, micro-credentials are becoming the preferred choice for certification in the workplace and are being used as a flexible way of recognising and valuing learning obtained formally and informally.

She said that Jamaica is on par with the global higher-education community in developing and/or promoting the use of micro-credentials as flexible learning pathways for entering higher education, progressing through higher education and completing a qualification, retooling/reskilling for the workplace, pursuing work-based learning and training, and engaging in lifelong learning.

Minister Williams pointed out that the recent report on the Reform of Education in Jamaica 2021, prepared by The Education Transformation Commission, identified flexible learning pathways through micro-credentials as an urgent area for development.

The report cited several advantages of micro-credentials over traditional university programmes, including reduced number of courses, shorter completion time, increased affordability, more relevance to the learner’s career, and greater flexibility of learning options.

Minister Williams explained that the recognition of micro-credentials dates to 2005 when the UCJ developed its Standards for the Accreditation of Short Courses.

“These standards are applied to courses offered by training institutions and/or training departments of organisations, which are aimed primarily at developing or building the competencies of the employees, usually for specific areas of work,” she said.

She noted that last September, the UCJ established a committee to develop Standards and Guidelines for Micro-credentials, which built on its provisions for short courses.

The membership is drawn from local and international professionals who are working in higher education and includes representatives from HEART/NSTA Trust, the Vocational and Technology Development Institute (VTDI), higher education institutions, the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

The Minister lauded the UCJ for the steps taken towards quality assurance of different training programmes.

“We want our young people to take the time and effort to participate in programmes that prepare them adequately for what they envision or what will be required of them in the world of work. Even more important, it is imperative that we help to protect the integrity of our accreditation systems, so that diploma mills are not given space to take advantage of our young people,” she noted.

She said it is equally important that the learners themselves understand that there are systems of checks and balances in place to ascertain and certify the quality of their certification.

Executive Director, UCJ, Althea Heron, said the framework for the quality assurance of micro-credentials includes the development of standards, which builds on the requirements for accreditation of short courses developed in 2006.

“To date, there are eight courses accredited,” she indicated.

Ms. Heron said that the standards are aligned to the tertiary and national qualifications framework to facilitate and guide the development of learning needed at the different qualification levels.

The Executive Director said that the UCJ is committed to the growth and development of the country’s higher education sector in line with the Vision 2030 National Development Plan, which sees Jamaica having a world-class education and training system.

The UCJ is the National External Quality Assurance Agency for higher education in Jamaica. It was established in October 1987, by the University Council of Jamaica Act.